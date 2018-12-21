ARTIST Introduces Digital Collaborative Model to Skill Doctors

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, December 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- To train healthcare providers on quality and affordable maternal care, contraceptives and better management of Diabetes in Pregnancy Asian Research & Training Institute for Skill Transfer (ARTIST) has taken a huge leap by providing a packaged training programme through digital platform and leading doctors from Karnataka attended the first ever such programme in state. Another team of doctors and nurses connected to the class digitally from Mumbai and with ECHO team in Delhi. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801567/ARTIST_Digital_Collaborative.jpg )ARTIST vision is to collaborate with industry experts and train the frontline healthcare providers in ObGyn through skill transfer. In this direction it has combined its initiatives Manyata, Parivarthan (#WhoDecides) and Diabetes in Pregnancy in the training module. Speaking about collaborating with Project ECHO Zoom for the Manyata sessions, National Convener of Manyata, Dr. Hema Divakar said, "Divakars Speciality Hospital is the first ever Manyata centre in Karnataka, and hopes to introduce digital platform for training teams from private sector providers pan Karnataka and beyond. The ECHO Zoom platform eliminates need to travel every month for the training. Healthcare providers can train at their centres with faster turnaround time. We are aiming to certify 100 hospitals for Manyata in Karnataka in the next one year.""Having seen the ground realities in rural India, where there are no specialists available, I'm all keen on supporting the initiative to skill frontline providers and to save lives," said Dr. M. G. Hiremath, Vice President, FOGSI and Head of ObGyn, KLE Belagavi.Signifying the importance of introducing digital platforms in medical trainings and educations, Dr. Hema added, "Project ECHO Zoom is smooth, sleek, easy to connect and converse. With its brilliant video conferencing features, it offers much more effective experiential connect with lesser cost and wider reach over massive scale. Tata Cancer Research Centre used to get approximately 1,42,000 patients in a month from across the country, many of whom had to travel for days, stand in queue for hours together just for a follow up - these numbers have come down to 30,000 since the introduction of Project ECHO Zoom for empowering the local healthcare providers. We aim to take quality, affordable, maternal healthcare to even the most remote parts of Karnataka and slowly spread across India."Speaking on the latest initiative of ARTIST in collaboration with Population Services International (PSI), Dr. Hema, who is also CEO and Chairperson of ARTIST said, "Parivarthan is an initiative to bring about mindset change with the healthcare providers which caters to the changing lifestyle of today's youth. There are currently 12 master trainer doctors in Bengaluru, who will train 100 doctors each, on building awareness on reproductive choices, knowledge, attitude and dispelling myths and misconceptions about contraception among gen next. These doctors will in turn reach out to schools and colleges to guide the youngsters on preventive methods, contraception, change in mindset, decision making, and accessible healthcare. PSI has been of great help in providing high quality contraceptives at a nominal cost to the network hospitals. It will also assist in running a helpline on these issues. In Phase 1, we aim to train 3000 doctors, who will reach out to 3000 schools and colleges."On the alarming increase in the rate of Diabetes among pregnant women Dr. Hema as the Vice-Chair for FIGO GDM Working Group said, "We observe Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) awareness day on 10th of March every year. But one day a year is not sufficient, as approximately 1 in 5 women who develop diabetes during pregnancy go on to develop Type 2 Diabetes within the next 2-4 years. Diabetes is a real problem which needs many more healthcare providers to address in the correct manner. Therefore, we want to empower even the non-diabetic specialists like us ObGyns, to be diabetes educators so that we also know how to guide the women for its prevention and long-term care."About ARTISTAsian Research & Training Institute for Skill Transfer (ARTIST), a premier institute for learning, is based out of Bangalore, and aims to improve the capabilities and competencies of Obstetrics & Gynaecologists (ObGyns) in India. Having extensively surveyed the Knowledge, Attitudes & Practices (KAPs) amongst the ObGyns across India, ARTIST is able to gather startling facts and identify the GAPs in KAPs. ARTIST will conduct training, teaching and research in order to fill these gaps.About ManyataManyata aims to create a robust quality improvement and assurance system to help private maternity care facilities improve their quality of services and recognize those who consistently deliver quality care to the women they serve. Under this program, FOGSI and Jhpiego will provide the required support, training and help the facilities adhere to the recommended standards for certification of quality in maternity services. Certification process is by FOGSI and accreditation will be by independent agencies recognized by Quality Council of India.About Parivarthan #WhoDecidesParivarthan is a collaborative initiative by PSI (Population Services International) and ARTIST. The project is about change in mindset of health care providers and youth of the country by building awareness, access and affordability for use of contraception. The project which is piloting in Karnataka will train doctors to implement contraceptive methods to plug the unmet needs of today's youth. Project ECHO is a collaborative model of medical education and care management that empowers clinicians everywhere to provide better care to more people, right where they live. The ECHO model increases access to speciality treatment in underserved areas by providing front-line clinicians with the knowledge and support to manage complex cases by specialists through weekly virtual clinics supported by Zoom tele-conferencing technology, combined with mentoring and patient case presentations.