Arun Jaitley to meet Rajasthan BJP legislators on Jan 13

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will chair a meeting of BJP legislators in the state on January 13, a party functionary said Thursday. The meeting will take place at the BJP headquarters here, party state president Madan Lal Saini said in a statement. The Union finance minister will also take part in a convention at the Agriculture Research Centre here, he said, adding that traders, industrialists, school directors, advocates, chartered accountants, doctors and opinion makers will be present in the convention.