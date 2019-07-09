Arun Kumar appointed as DGCA chief

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Arun Kumar, additional secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will now be holding the full-time charge of the head of aviation regulator DGCA, an official order said Tuesday. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Arun Kumar, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation as Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary," said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training. Kumar was heading the DGCA as an additional charge between May 31 and July 9 this year. Kumar is an IAS officer of 1989 batch of Haryana cadre.Before Kumar, B S Bhullar was holding the full-time charge of DGCA chief. Bhullar, an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as full-time DGCA chief in December 2016.In between June 2016 and December 2016, Bhullar was heading the DGCA as additional charge. In this time period, his main role was as additional secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. PTI DSP SRY