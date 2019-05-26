Arunachal CM submits resignation to Governor

Itanagar, May 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and his Council of Ministers Sunday submitted their resignation to Governor Brig (retd) B D Mishra and requested him to dissolve the sixth Legislative Assembly of the state, officials said.The Governor accepted the resignation and requested Khandu and the Council of Ministers to continue till a new government is sworn in, an official release said.The governor accepted the advice of the cabinet and signed the order dissolving the Assembly with immediate effect, it added. Mishra conveyed his appreciation to Khandu for successfully running the state administration during his tenure. The ruling BJP in the state has gained an absolute majority to form the next government by winning 41 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. The Congress won four seats while Janata Dal United JD(U) bagged seven seats and National People's Party (NPP) five seats. The BJP had also won both the Lok Sabha seats in the border state. PTI UPL RG RHL