Arunachal people welcomes Centre's abrogation of Article 370

Itanagar, Aug 5 (PTI) The Centre's decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into separate Union territories was welcomed by people in Arunachal Pradesh, which also enjoys special provisions. Article 371 gives special powers to the Governor on the directions from the President with regard to the law and order in Arunachal Pradesh. Majority of the people in the state welcomed the Centre's decision and hoped that peace would prevail in Jammu and Kashmir with more "developmental activities" in the pipeline. P Cheda, a prominent businessman here claimed that it would easier now for the government to control Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism. Cheda said it would be better if Arunachal Pradesh gets back the Union territiory status for "more development". The eastern most state of the country was carved out of Assam and given a Union territory status in January 1972. It was granted statehood 15 years later in February 1987 and became the 23rd state of India. T Gadi, a senior citizen, is of the view that the Centre's decision would "integrate" the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the terrorist activities would be minimised. Welcoming the move, Social activist J Payeng said had the decision been taken earlier, Jammu and Kashmir would have been a "different state" today. As per the Article 371, which is in force in Arunachal Pradesh, though the governor will consult the council of ministers, his decision will be final. The special powers of the governor will cease only when the president gives any direction. The article also states that the state Assembly shall consist of not less than thirty members. The Centre had on Monday revoked Article 370 and proposed that the Jammu and Kashmir be bifurcated into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. PTI UPL KKHMB