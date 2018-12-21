Arvind, JCB India join hands for industrial uniforms

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Textile and apparel player Arvind Ltd Friday said it has inked a pact with JCB India to introduce ready-to-wear industrial uniforms. As per the partnership, the product range will be made available through Arvind and JCB India's distribution network and point-of-sale locations across the country. "Extending textile manufacturing beyond fashion and into areas like safety and protection is one of the areas we are focusing on," Arvind CEO - Advanced Materials Division and Arvind Envisol Ashish Kumar said in a statement.The partnership will leverage JCB Indias market presence with Arvinds textile manufacturing capabilities to provide industrial wear that will meet the highest standards of safety and protection, he added.Arvind will complement JCB Indias safety shoes business with its product basket, including coveralls, dungarees, rainwear, and balaclavas. These products are fire-resistant, chemical-resistant, and shock-resistant. "In Indias rapidly growing occupational safety and health market, we look forward to working together to create a market presence for value-added protective wear and personal protective equipment," JCB India MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi said. PTI ANU