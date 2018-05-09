Arvind shares gain nearly 5% after Q4 earnings

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Shares of textile company Arvind Ltd today rose nearly 5 per cent after it reported 18.17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31.

The stock jumped 4.64 per cent to end at Rs 439 on BSE. During the day, it soared 5.87 per cent to Rs 444.20.

At NSE, shares of the company gained 4.36 per cent to close at Rs 438.40.

In terms of equity volume, 6.68 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Arvind Ltd today reported 18.17 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company posted a profit of Rs 97.71 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.

Total income in the reported quarter stood at Rs 3,004.11 crore. It was at Rs 2,499.33 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

It said revenues from operations for the quarter and year ended March 31,2018 are not comparable with those of previous periods. PTI SUM ANU ANU