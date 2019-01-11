Arya Vidya Mandir Society Releases Special Covers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Department of Postal Services Mumbai released AVM stamp coverMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Arya Vidya Mandir, one of the most eminent Indian schools based in Mumbai is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To commemorate 50 years of excellence in education since its inception in 1967, the school is collaborating with the Indian postal department to design their very own stamp. The stamp cover will be a memento of half a century of quality education and holistic learning. In light of this collaboration, the Director of AVM Group of Institutions, Mrs. Jyoti Kumar says, "The release of special covers on the completion of 50 years by the AVM Society is a historic moment for the AVM family. The AVM society has made a noteworthy contribution in enhancing and elevating the level of education of our students in Mumbai in the past 50 years. The job continues, and we are committed to reaching newer heights in our pursuit of making AVM the best ICSE school in the country." Honorary General Secretary, AVM Society, Shri. A I Malhotra says, It is a matter of immense pride for all of us at the AVM Society to witness this monumental milestone of completing 50 years in education. This is a celebration of half a decade of unparalleled service and achievements in the field of school education. All of our 4300 existing students receive modern education steeped in values and principles with an aim to shape them into well-rounded individuals. A fine example of the same is our alumni, who are living in different parts of the globe today holding eminent and responsible positions across many vocations. Releasing a stamp cover is a special event because it symbolises the identity of a country in a way. It characterises a denomination and highlights a special element related to the country. In AVMs case, the stamp will be a symbol of 50 years of educational excellence and contribution to society. The postal department is very happy to be collaborating with AVM on this glorious occasion. The stamp will be released by Smt. Kaiya Arora, Director Postal Services, Mumbai Region. On the release of the cover, she says, The Department of Posts has a long history of honoring great personalities, institutions, monuments, etc. through the issue of Commemorative Postage Stamps with First Day Covers & Special Covers with Special Cancellation. The Dept. of Posts is privileged to release these four special covers on Arya Vidya Mandir Schools. Popularly known as AVM, Arya Vidya Mandir is celebrating a watershed in imparting holistic education, inculcating values, and shaping well-rounded individuals. It has been the alma mater of some internationally-renowned alumni including Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. The Arya Vidya Mandir Society has left an indelible mark on the impressionable young minds that walk its corridors. The school inspires its students to aim for greatness and their alumni are proof of that. The revealing of this stamp cover will be a major landmark for the school and the education industry as a whole. To view the image click the link below: Department of Postal Services Mumbai releases AVM stamp cover PWRPWR