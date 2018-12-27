As 2018 nears its end, CAG report yet to be made public in J&K

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir accountant general (AG) is yet to make the CAG's report for the year 2017-18 public, even as the year is nearing its end, a senior official said Thursday.The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) was submitted to Governor Satya Pal Malik long ago and it was supposed to be tabled in the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly during January-March, the official said. "The report has not been made public. We have submitted the report to Jammu and Kashmir governor," In-charge AG of J&K, Shourjo Chatterjee told PTI. Citing past precedents, the AG said unless the report was tabled in the state assembly, it could not be made public.As the state is under President's rule, the Governor has to table the report in Parliament before it can be made public, he added. "It is up to the Governor to facilitate tabling of the report in Parliament and after that it can be made public or he can wait for the new legislature to get elected," the AG said. PTI AB AD RHL RHL