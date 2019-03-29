As many as 82 FIRs and DD entries registered against various political parties: Delhi CEO

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi's chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh Friday said 82 FIRs and Daily Diary (DD) entries have been registered against various political parties since March 10 for violating the model code of conduct.The poll panel also said its statistics surveillance team, constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of the political parties, has seized around Rs 10 lakh in cash from outer Delhi. Six FIRs have been registered against the Aam Aadmi Party, while four have been filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Most of the FIRs are related to defacement of property, the Delhi CEO said.One DD entry has been filed against the Congress.The office of the Delhi CEO said more than 2.32 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since the model code of conduct came into force.Police have registered 163 FIRs and arrested 200 people under the Arms Act, while 495 people have been arrested under the Excise Act, it said.Police have also "seized 221 unlicensed weapons and 2,280 cartridges and explosives", the Delhi CEO office said.The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19 across seven phases. Delhi will vote on May 12. PTI GVS DPB TDSTDS