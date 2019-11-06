As rains threaten investors' meet in Dharamshala, HP CM turns to weather god

Dharamshala, Nov 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday visited a local temple dedicated to a weather god, amid predictions of heavy rains that could jeopardise a global investors meet here.The two-day summit, meant to attract investors to the state, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.The venue is an open ground covered with rain-proof tents. But Thakur, apparently is taking no chances.The chief minister visited an ancient temple, known as Indru Nag temple, located about 4 km from Dharamshala. He visited it amid an overcast sky in Dharamshala.The temple had been built by local villagers, who strongly believe that its deity saves people from natural disasters, including heavy rains. The city is to host the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet, which is to be inaugurated by the prime minister Narendra on November 7. Its valedictory address is to be given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 8.Amid a largely dry weather till date, the Metrological Department of India on Wednesday predicted rains and thundershowers at most places in "the middle hills" and rains and snow at many places "in the upper hills" of Himachal Pradesh on November 7 and 8.With the investors' meet venue being an open field, the threat of inclement weather in the hilly state has prompted the meet organisers to go in for waterproof tents.PTI CORR RAXRAX