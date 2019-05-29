Ascend by Cirium Becomes Largest Team of ISTAT Certified Appraisers Globally

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Team expansion supports demand for aircraft finance and investment, at a time when the global fleet has grown to 29,000 aircraft Cirium's consultancy team, Ascend by Cirium, has expanded to become the world's largest dedicated team of ISTAT Certified Appraisers. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823101/Cirium_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894183/Ascend_by_Cirium_s_Team_Expansion.jpg )The eight-strong team of appraisers provide an impartial opinion of the value of aircraft around the world, based on a thorough analysis of fleet data, detailed assessments of aircraft and current market value, and development of residual forecasts and future value analysis.The expansion follows the success of Hong Kong-based Senior Valuations Analyst Thomas Kaplan, who passed the ISTAT Appraiser qualification to become the company's eighth ISTAT Cetified Appraiser. One of Cirium's eight appraisers, Senior Valuations Analyst Michael Lapson has also elevated his accreditation to become an ISTAT Senior Appraiser.Rob Morris, Head of Consultancy at Cirium, said, "As we see aircraft investment increase and fleets grow, our dedicated team of appraisers grows too - not only in size but also terms of market expertise and quality of appraisals. I am delighted for the achievements of our team. With our industry-recognized ISTAT Appraiser status, an expert team and the unsurpassed quality of our data and advanced analytics at Cirium, we can offer valuations unbeatable in the sector."Cirium has invested in its people to increase the number of appraisal experts to keep pace with the general growth of the aviation industry. In 2014 the team had only two ISTAT Certified Appraisers, when the global airline fleet in service numbered 24,500 aircraft. Now, with eight ISTAT Appraisers in place, the global fleet has grown by almost 20% to some 29,000 aircraft.The accreditations build on the previous success of the team winning the Appraiser of the Year Award earlier this year, making this the seventh time that Cirium has won the prestigious award.More than 10,000 industry peers from airline, banking, leasing and engine-brokerage sectors take part in the vote, who name the winning Appraiser of the Year. The team also has an American Society Of Appraisers (ASA) Senior Appraiser in the team.ISTAT (International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading) is the premier international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing aviation professionals with forums for increased networking and educational opportunities. ISTAT represents more than 5,000 members worldwide.For further information please visit http://www.cirium.com/smarterway and follow Cirium updates via LinkedIn and Twitter.About Ascend by Cirium Ascend by Cirium is the global team of analysts and consultants delivering powerful analysis, commentaries and projections to airlines, aircraft build and maintenance companies, financial institutions, insurers and non-banking financiers. With over five decades of market experience and a team that includes eight certified ISTAT Appraisers, the team has been recognized as the Appraiser of the Year - an Aviation 100 Award - for the seventh time in nine years.About Cirium Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world in motion. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX PLC, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX PLC shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. Find out more atcirium.com Source: Cirium PWRPWR