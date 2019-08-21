ASCENT Foundation to Host Ascent Conclave 2019 - The Fourth Edition of Their Annual Flagship Event

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCENT Foundation, a not-for-profit, designed as a unique and powerful peer-to-peer learning platform for growth-ready entrepreneurs founded by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.), is set to host the Fourth Edition of ASCENT Conclave. The Foundation's flagship event will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.This year's theme 'Rewiring for Resilience' will focus on the importance of moulding resilient leaders who are crucial in ensuring their business, among the disruptors, is not disrupted. The Conclave will highlight the importance of leaders who specialise in handling adversity with greater skills, reduce stress across the organisation and unite the team to emerge from challenges stronger than before. As a result, leaders will be able to inculcate the culture of forward-looking businesses that see change as an opportunity to learn and grow. The Conclave will also focus on emerging trends in new-age entrepreneurship and the techniques that are being adopted by leading entrepreneurs to keep up with the fast changing behaviours of their consumers. The Fourth Edition of the ASCENT Conclave will bring together a confluence of India's leading industry experts for a day-long interactive engagement programme. Known for its exclusively curated sessions encompassing ideas and insights from prominent thought leaders, the Conclave also aspires to serve as a networking platform for over 700 like-minded entrepreneurs to engage and collaborate with some of the most respectable business front-runners.The ASCENT Conclave 2019 will see several reputed entrepreneurs, including Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group & Founder, Piramal Realty and Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Vice Chairman, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., take the stage and share a contemporary perspective on the ever-expanding industry. It will also host sessions by Harsh Mariwala, Founder, ASCENT Foundation & Chairman, Marico Ltd,Ankur Warikoo, CEO & Co-founder, Nearbuy, Ashni Biyani, Managing Director, Future Consumer and Captain Raghu Raman, among many others, whose names will be announced as the event draws closer.Harsh Mariwala commented, "Over the last three years, the ASCENT Conclave has grown to become one of the most awaited events of the year, among the entrepreneurs. Now in its fourth year, the ASCENT Conclave is all set to achieve new milestones. This year's theme, 'Rewiring for Resilience' is about bringing out the passion that an entrepreneur has for what they do, and how they can ascent using grit and determination. At ASCENT Foundation, we are looking forward to engaging in first-of-its-kind conversations and creating an environment which will truly enrich an entrepreneur in their journey."The previous editions of the ASCENT Conclave have seen 70 prolific speakers engage with audiences. Among the notable names include, Uday Kotak; Sajjan Jindal; Rajiv Bajaj; Kishore Biyani; Ronnie Screwvala; Ameera Shah; Vijay Shekhar Sharma; Milind Soman; Anita Dongre; Ashish Hemrajani; Prasoon Joshi; Falguni Nayar; Sasha Mirchandani; Lavanya Nalli; Sandeep Singhal; Piyush Pandey; Sangita Reddy; Gauri Sawant; PC Musthafa; Siddharth Roy Kapur, and many others.To know more about ASCENT Conclave 2019, visit www.ascentconclave.inAbout ASCENT Foundation:ASCENT is a not-for-profit expression of Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) and his passion to identify high-potential growth-ready entrepreneurs and enable them to grow their enterprise. ASCENT is designed as powerful peer-to-peer platforms that leverages the 'power of collective' through self-facilitated Trust Groups, and enables entrepreneurs to share and exchange experiences, ideas, insights, and create a healthy ecosystem to learn from each other. Since its launch in 2012, ASCENT has selected over 485 entrepreneurs as members who are part of 40 operational Trust Groups. The composition of these members is quite diverse with a 47:53 split between Manufacturing and Services Industries; 44% Family Businesses; 10% Women Entrepreneurs and in all about 65+ diverse industries represented. The aggregate annual revenue of the ASCENT members is more than Rs. 22,000 crores with individual member turnover ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2000+ crores. For more details, please visit: http://www.ascentfoundation.in PWRPWR