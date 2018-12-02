ASEAN defence ministers meeting begins in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) The ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts' Working Group on Military Medicine being co-chaired by India and Myanmar began Sunday at the Central Command in Lucknow, a Defence official said."The aim of the conference is to establish better co-operation in medical operations amongst ASEAN and ASEAN-Plus countries for civil support by military operations other than war, especially humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions," the official said in a statement.At the outset, Indian and Myanmar held a bilateral meeting as both countries are co-chairing the meeting.The meeting will conclude on December 6.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations includes Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei.The ASEAN-Plus includes India, the US, Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability, and development in the region.The meeting on Sunday was attended by Indian Army delegation from Directorate General of Medical Services and Defence Cooperation Division.Progress on third cycle of ADMM Plus Expert Working Group on Military Medicine, modalities for conduct of Field Training Exercise and issues related to second ASEAN Military Medicine Conference were discussed in a cordial environment, the statement stated. PTI NAV ABHABH