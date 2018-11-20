Ashes of Ananth Kumar immersed in Ganga

Dehradun, Nov 20 (PTI) The ashes of Union Minister Ananth Kumar were immersed in the Ganga at Haridwar Tuesday in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his cabinet colleague Madan Kaushik. The chief minister saidKumar was a true well-wisher of Uttarakhand. Terming the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) inaugurated at Doiwala in July as a big project given to the state by the Bangalore South MP, Rawat said giving 833 acres free of cost to Uttarakhand, a plastic recycling unit in Doiwala, approval for Plastic Medical Devices Park in Sitarganj and approval of 100 additional centres for generic medicines in the state reflected the late minister's special attachment to Uttarakhand. "He will always remain in the hearts and memories of the people of Uttarakhand," Rawat said. PTI ALM PTI ALM IND