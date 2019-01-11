Ashok Chawla quits as NSE chairman

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange Friday said Ashok Chawla has resigned as chairman with immediate effect in light of recent legal developments. However, the exchange did not provide specific details.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been probing the alleged lapses in high-frequency trading offered through NSE's co-location facility. It was also investigating whether some brokers had unfair access to the exchange's co-location facility. In a statement, the bourse said Chawla has resigned as "Public Interest Director/ Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd with immediate effect in light of recent legal developments". PTI RAM MKJ