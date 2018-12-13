Ashok Gehlot appeals to Cong workers in Raj to maintain peace

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Thursday played down reports of infighting among Rajasthan Congress leaders for the post of chief minister and appealed to party workers to maintain peace, saying the decision of the leadership on it will be acceptable to all. "I appeal to workers to maintain peace. Today, the party needs its workers. The Congress president has already credited the workers for their hard work in ensuring the party's victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he told reporters here. Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot are vying for the post of chief minister in the state where Congress ousted the BJP from power. Gehlot's message to Congress workers in the state came soon after Pilot made a similar appeal to them for maintaining peace and discipline while upholding the party's dignity. There were reports that Congress in parts of Rajasthan indulged in violent protests while favouring their respective leaders for the post of chief minister. "The Congress president is talking to all leaders. It is a good thing that he is holding talk with all leaders before taking the decision on chief ministers...The process is on and a decision on the chief ministers will be taken soon...The decision of the Congress president will be acceptable to all," he said. PTI SKC MPBMPB