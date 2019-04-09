Ashok Gehlot's son files nomination in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (R'than), Apr 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, filed his nomination for the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, which was followed by a show of strength that was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Ashok Gehlot, Pilot, state ministers, sitting and former lawmakers, and others party leaders were present on the stage at the election meeting. Vaibhav Gehlot spoke to the public from the same place where his father had addressed a rally during his filing of nomination 40 years ago. "I know the issues of Jodhpur well... what are the needs of the people, where are the bridges and underpasses required and how issues of water supply and electricity are to be addressed. They all are on my mind. I am going to win the election," the 38-year-old leader said. "People have showed faith in me and supported my candidature. I thank the party and public for giving me chance." Addressing the rally, Pilot, who is also the state Congress chief, said: "I have given the guarantee of Vaibhav to the high command, after which Vaibhav was given the ticket. Now, it is all up to you to keep honour of this guarantee and vote him to power." Ashok Gehlot said he had struggled hard for each work done in the past 40 years in Jodhpur. "Lot of development works have been done in the past 40 years. Now you all vote for Vaibhav for more works," the chief minister appealed to the voters. Vaibhav Gehlot said he would continue with the developmental works done by his father in the last four decades. "I am here today because of the support and blessings of the senior party leaders, workers and people of Jodhpur, as they all wanted me to contest the election," Vaibhav Gehlot added. Union minister and sitting Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is the BJP's candidate in Jodhpur. A constituency of 19.34 lakh voters, Jodhpur goes to polls in the fourth phase of the general election on April 29. PTI CORR/SDA HMB ASHHMB