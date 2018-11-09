scorecardresearch
Ashok Kumar Gupta appointed as CCI chairperson

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Former IAS officer Ashok Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to an official communication.The CCI keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.In a communication issued Friday, the Corporate Affairs Ministry said Gupta has been appointed as the CCI chairperson. It was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC)Gupta, a former IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, would receive a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month, without house and car, as per the communication.The appointment would be till October 25, 2022 -- the date when he attains the age of 65 years -- or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, it addedGupta would replace acting chairperson Sudhir Mital. PTI RAM ABM

