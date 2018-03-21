Ashok Leyland bags order worth Rs 321 cr for supply of buses in TN

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland today said it has won an order worth Rs 321 crore for supply of 2,100 buses from The Institute of Road Transport (IRT) in Tamil Nadu.

In a BSE filing, Ashok Leyland said, "it bagged an order from IRT, Tamil Nadu, for supply of 2,000 passenger chassis and 100 of fully built small buses to various state transport undertakings (STUs) in Tamil Nadu. The order size is Rs 321 crore".

Ashok Leyland said this order is scheduled to be supplied in the first half of next fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading up by 1.54 per cent higher at Rs 148.10 on the BSE. PTI SVK ANS ANS