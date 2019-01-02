Ashok Leyland sales down 20% in December

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland Wednesday reported a 20 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,493 units in December 2018. The company had posted sales of 19,251 units in the year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 11,295 units last month, against 15,948 units in December 2017, down 29 per cent. Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 4,198 units, compared with 3,303 units in December 2017, an increase of 27 per cent, it said. PTI RKL HRS