Ashok Leyland sales up 17% at 15,149 units in October

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland Thursday reported a 17 per cent rise in total sales at 15,149 units in October. The company had sold 12,944 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew 7 per cent to 9,797 units as against 9,140 units in the year-ago month, it added.Light commercial vehicle sales rose 41 per cent to 5,352 units compared with 3,804 units in October last year, it added. PTI MSS MRMR

