Ashok Leyland total sales down 9 pc in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland Monday reported 9 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 13,121 units in November.The company had sold 14,457 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 8,718 units as against 10,638 units in November 2017, down 18 per cent, it added. Light commercial vehicle sales were, however, higher by 15 per cent at 4,403 units as against 3,819 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said. PTI RKL ANU