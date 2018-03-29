Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 1,687 cr road proj from NHAI in Gujarat

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon today said its arm has won a Rs 1,687 crore project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a section of the Vadodara-Mumbai expressway in Gujarat.

"The companys subsidiary viz Ashoka Concessions Ltd (ACL) has received a letter of award from NHAI for the project viz construction of 8 lane stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai expressway from Ankleshwar to Manubar in Gujarat," Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The project is under National Highways Development Project phase IV.

The project will be built under hybrid annuity mode.

"The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,687 crore," the filing added.