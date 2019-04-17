Ashoka Buildcon JV wins Rs 443 cr contract from RVNL

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Ashoka Buildcon Wednesday said its joint venture has won a Rs 443 crore contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for works related to doubling of a railway track in Punjab.The project is scheduled to be commissioned in three years time."The Company's Joint Venture viz ABL-STS JV, wherein the Company is Lead Member, has received a Letter of Award from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), for the Project viz "Construction of Roadbed, minor bridges, supply of ballast, Installation of track, Electrical, Signaling and Telecommunication works for Doubling of track between Kakrala Halt and Hadiaya...in Ambala Division of Northern Railway, Punjab," the company said in a filing to the BSE.The accepted bid value of the Project is Rs 443.23 crore with a completion period of 36 months from the date of commencement of the work, it said. PTI NAM MRMR