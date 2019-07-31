ASI arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Sikar district

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) An Assistant Sub-Inspector was arrested on Wednesday for taking bribe of Rs 3,500 in Rajasthan's Sikar district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. The accused ASI Ashok Kumar Regar, posted at Patan Police Station, had demanded Rs 5,000 from a complainant in a police case to remove his name from the FIR, officials said. The accused officer had accepted Rs 1,500 from the complainant during the verification process, ACB ADG Saurbh Srivastava said. He said a trap was laid and the ASI was arrested taking the remaining Rs 3,500. The money was recovered and a case registered against the officer under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. PTI AG INDIND