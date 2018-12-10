ASI DG directed to file Konark status report in HC

Cuttack, Dec 10 (PTI) Orissa High Court on Monday refused to accept an affidavit filed by the regional head of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and directed its Director General to file a comprehensive report on the present condition of the Konark Sun Temple. Alleging poor maintenance and conservation of the 13th century temple, also known as 'Black Pagoda', a city-based advocate Dilip Kumar Mohapatra had filed a PIL seeking a direction to the ASI to take effective steps within stipulated time to repair, maintain and remove water logging during monsoon and preserve the old monument. Adjudicating over the petition last month, a division bench of the HC headed by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri had asked the ASI to file a report on the current status of the temple in the form of an affidavit. Odisha circle ASI chief Arun Mallick in an affidavit on Monday told the HC that the ruins of the 750-year-old temple are now safe. There is no immediate threat to the structure and all repair works of the temple are now being carried out in accordance to the ethics of conservation, the affidavit said. To this, petitioner advocate Ashok Mohaptra said the ASI is trying to mislead the HC and the people of the state. He also alleged that the ASI is not giving due importance to the people of the state and to the courts. PTI COR AAM KK RT