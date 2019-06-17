'ASI injured as absconder's kin attack police team'

Kota, Jun 17 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of the Rajasthan police was injured severely Monday when the relatives of an absconding "criminal" attacked a police team with which he had gone to arrest the absconder, an official said.ASI Mahendra Singh of Kota's Gumanpura police station sustained head injuries and had to be administered five stitches, said Gumanpura police station SHO Manoj Singh Sikarwal. The police team was attacked by relatives and family members of absconder Mukesh Meena with sticks and iron rods in Barandun village under Talera police station of Bundi district, said Sikarwal. He said Meena was wanted in a case of cheating and forgery in a fraudulent sale of land in 2018 along with his father, who had already been arrested. On a tip-off of likely availability of the accused in his village, a police team from Gumanpura police station in Kota was dispatched Monday noon to Bundi. As the Gumanpura police team reached the absconder's home in Meeno Ki Jhopdiya near Barundhan along with the policemen of Talera police station in Bundi, the family members and relatives attacked the police team, said Sikarwal. PTI CORR RAXRAX