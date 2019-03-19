ASI kills wife, shoots self in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Mar 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab Police allegedly shot dead his wife before killing himself with his service revolver over a domestic dispute in Jalandhar district Tuesday, an official said. The ASI, Gurbaksh Singh, was posted in Jalandhar and lived in Rama Mandi area where the incident took place, SHO Ramamandi Dakoha, Sewa Singh said. Preliminary investigations revealed differences between the couple over settling abroad, he said. Vandana (41) wanted her husband, Gurbaksh Singh, to settle in Canada along with the family but he was unwilling, the SHO added. The couple is survived by two children, aged 19 and 17, the officer said. PTI SUN AD CK