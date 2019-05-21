Asia300 Forum Gathers Asian Business and Political Leaders in SW China

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHONGQING, China, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by iChongqing, Asia300 Global Business Forum Chongqing Summit, kicked off in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on May 16, 2019, as part of the 2nd Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade. The Chongqing Summit gathered about 300 of Asia's leading business and political leaders and academics in Chongqing to discuss and explore the potential for open and connected Asian economies. Its theme was "Towards an Open Asian Economic Area: The Potential of Closer Partnerships." Asia300 first time held in ChongqingDuan Chenggang, Member of the Standing Committee of Chongqing CPC Municipal Committee, noted that, at the intersection of the Belt and Road and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Chongqing will play a leading role in promoting the joint construction of the Belt and Road. Takeoka Lunshi, Special Executive Director of Nikkei, said it was the first time that Nikkei had chosen Chongqing to have the summit. The summit served as an excellent platform for enterprises in Chongqing to communicate with and learn from its Asian counterparts and informs Chongqing's efforts to pioneer opening-up in hinterland China. The Belt and Road to better connect the worldVivek Chaand Sehgal, the founder and chairman of Samvardhana Motherson Group (India), said, "SMG covers 41 countries with 135,000 employees, there are 24 factories in China, we are looking for more cooperation opportunities in China." Tassapon Bijleveld, Executive Chairman of Asia Aviation Plc. and Thai AirAsia CEO of AirAsia China and Indochina said, "AirAsia will be seeking to support the infrastructure along the Belt and Road, connecting China to cities all along with it, expanding service to Europe later this year or early next year." Speeches and panel discussions inspire ideasApart from speeches, panel discussions included Ambika Goel from GLP China, Dr. Ingrid van Wees from Asia Development Bank, Luky Eko Wuryanto from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Ken Koyanagi from Nikkei Asian Review. Heizo Takenaka, Former Minister of Economic and Financial Policy, noted that ways to build the supercity in Japan represent a hot topic. In that regard, experiences can be learned from practices in China, for example, shared big data in Chongqing for improving city management. The event was jointly organized by Chongqing Municipal People's Government Press Office, Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, Chongqing Daily News Group and Nikkei Inc. For more information: https://www.ichongqing.info/asia300/ PWRPWR