Asian Cuisine Festival to offer taste of Hangzhou food culture

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with AsiaNet. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2019 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- Resembling a set of Chinese-style tableware, the logo for the Asian Cuisine Festival was selected from nearly 500 works collected worldwide, and features a combination of Chinese bowls, chopsticks, Chinese seal and West Lake. A series of activities will be held to display Hangzhou's cultural characteristics including an Asian food culture park showing the fusion of Hangzhou and global food culture and a poetry recital party to reflect the profound cultural heritage of the customs and food material stories borne by Hangzhou cuisine. Food culture ideas will be shared via an international tea culture forum with guests from a number of tea-producing Asian countries to discuss the inheritance and trend of Chinese tea culture represented by the Hangzhou tea and a forum on gourmet and an elegant life where the relationship between the two will be explored with the exquisite Hangzhou culture as a case study. Hangzhou will also take advantage of the festival to launch culinary culture tours for global tourists. Zhang Ansheng, a senior official with the city's Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, said that Hangzhou will design and roll out tours to explore the city's food, places of interests and tea. "I hope that visitors to Hangzhou will be impressed by the city after their in-depth exploration," Zhang said. In addition to culture, the innovative spirit and social development achievements in the development of the country's "first city of digital economy" and smart city are what Hangzhou wants most to present to Asian peoples. A forum on the empowerment of catering sector by digital technologies is thus designed to focus on topics such as "high-tech and food" and "the development of the food industry led by digital technologies", so that technologies can be better integrated with food and help people enjoy better lives. The city's "urban brain", which highlights Hangzhou's current digital economy development, will use its intelligent services such as consultation, reservation and evaluation to open digital food lines along the Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway during the festival. Users can customize the line according to their own preferences, and all the itineraries can be generated with bookings by just one click. The "Taste of Hangzhou" Asian Cuisine Festival will leverage Hangzhou's profound historical culture and digital economic development strengths to showcase the unique charm of the city, promote the exchanges of Hangzhou cuisine, Chinese cuisine and Asian food culture, and display the cultural confidence of the Chinese nation and the charm of Chinese culture. It is expected to present Hangzhou's bid to become an important window for socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era and build a unique and wonderful global city. Source: Hangzhou Municipal Government Image Attachments Links:http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=336096 PWRPWR