Asia's 1st company to launch 'Rent A Learning Tablet'

BasicFirst, an innovative Ed-Tech startup, has recently launched its Rent A Learning Tablet initiative and has become Asia's 1st company to introduce the idea of renting a learning tab to those who cannot afford to buy one.In the era of digital learning where affordability of learning devices is a major issue for an increasing number of students, BasicFirst through a one-of-its-kind initiative is providing branded tablets on rent to support students from a humble economic background. Using these tablets, students can not only prepare and practice online tests but also get their doubts cleared through personalized sessions with highly experienced faculties.Unlike others in the business, Basic First doesnt restrict the usage of tab only to its own content. Using these rental tablets students are free to search and explore any educational content available online.We strongly believe in the idea of education for all and our primary aim is to infuse technology and innovation to bring products and services that can reach out to students across every corner of the country. Rent A Learning Tab is our contribution to the Indian Education system and a step forward towards providing academic and digital support to students who really need them, said Randhir Kumar, Founder & Chief Mentor, BasicFirst. Started with a vision to make quality education available in the remotest locations of India, BasicFirst caters to various academic needs of K6 to K12 students. It is an aptitude-based personalized learning initiative by a group of education experts, which offers post-school education and test-prep guidance. The startup will provide a tablet named Rent A Learning Tablet to its students at a fixed rent per month for learning and practice purposes. It will help students access the relevant educational content available online, online practice papers and facilitate real-time doubt clearing sessions along the way.BasicFirst has priced the tablets quite appropriately keeping students affordability in mind. It comes in many variants including the ones that offer pre-bundled free Live Online Tests and complementary Doubt Clearing Sessions. Students can choose either to rent the hardware or a tablet with preloaded content which can be accessed by paying a nominal amount. The cost of a Rent A Learning Tablet depends on the combination chosen.The tablet can be rented either from resellers located in the city or through the BasicFirst Website. There are certain documents required to be uploaded on the companys online portal, after verification of which students/parents are eligible to get a tablet on rent. Once the formalities are done, the tablet gets delivered at the doorstep of the applicant. As soon as the course ends, the tablets should be submitted to the reseller in the nearby location. Basic First has stepped into this business with an intent to become the most recognized Ed-Tech Indian brand to offer learning tablets on a rental basis. Along with rental tablets, it also provides multi-channel Doubt Clearing Sessions which can be taken either through email, chat, video calls or phone calls.Headquartered in Ranchi, BasicFirst has 8 offices in various locations across India. The startups immediate aim is to create around 50,000 reselling points in the country. Gradually BasicFirst plans to spread its affordable services across the farthest regions to make digital academic support universally accessible. Being headed by six experienced teachers and seasoned professionals from top institutes in India, the Ed-tech enterprise is all set to revolutionize the personal learning space across the corners of the country. About Randhir Kumar: Randhir Kumar is the Founder and Chief Mentor of BasicFirst. With over 21 years of work experience in the education industry, Randhir has been a consultant to startups and a mentor for the stakeholders in the education industry. Before founding, BasicFirst Randhir was a Director and Mentor of India-based Pen4future, an education company founded by a group of IIT and IIM Alumni. Mentor of a series of educational institute, Randhir has been instrumental in shaping the career of more than 40,000 students both from the Engineering and Medical streams. In the last 21 years, he has conducted over 600 counseling sessions for 15,000 parents and has helped more than 3000 students in reaching IITs.About BasicFirst: Founded in 2018, Ranchi-based BasicFirst is Asias first Ed-Tech firm which provides learning tablets on rent. The BasicFirst platform provides numerous options such as live courses, contact programmes, periodic workshops, practice workbook, and Doubt Clearing sessions among others to help students progress from a basic to an advanced level and achieve maximum marks in their board exams. It also offers multiple courses which are designed to prepare them to excel at competitive exams like JEE Main, JEE Advance, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, JIPMER, etc.