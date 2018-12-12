ASICS Brings Together Tech and Design With Latest Sneaker Launch: GEL-QUANTUM INFINITY

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --ASICS has announced the launch of the new GEL-QUANTUM INFINITY footwear; an uncompromised celebration of GEL technology inspired functionality and style. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797376/ASICS_GEL_QUANTUM_INFINITY.jpg )As the first shoe to feature a full-length GEL midsole from heel to toe, the GEL-QUANTUM INFINITY shoe is a complete expression of ASICS proprietary GEL technology, which first debuted in 1986. The distinct design is married with a functional sole for visual impact and high-level cushioning.ASICS Corporation Sports Style Footwear Division Executive Officer, Shinji Senda says: "Innovation has always been at the heart of our brand, and we are continuously looking for new ways for our style-conscious customers to experience this. The GEL-QUANTUM INFINITY model brings together distinctive design with years of evolution in GEL technology to deliver comfort in every step."About GEL-QUANTUM INFINITY: The GEL-QUANTUM INFINITY shoe features a full-length mid-sole for comfort and an impressive appearance.Developed and tested at the Institute of Sports Science in Kobe, JapanPremium cushioning with a full-length GEL technology midsole for smooth, conistent and durable ride with a grip sole and reduced weightComplete with 'Infinity' embossed in gold on the tongue and the heel in Japanese Katakana, an iconic symbol that defines the shoeUnique premium upper with brand new vacuum no sew material execution that compliments the disruptive tooling. These upper dimensions are strategically placed to provide ultimate supportDistincitive design and colouring that flows from the tooling to the upper part of the shoesComplete with two-colour gradation and premium gold detailingAvailable colorways for Men: Black/Shocking OrangeAvailable colorways for Women: Black/Icy MorningGEL-QUANTUM INFINITY shoe will be available globally from December 7th 2018 at ASICS retail and online stores.MRP: GEL-QUANTUM INFINITY - INR 17,999/-To find out more about the products, please visit: https://www.asics.com/in/en-in/mk/gel-quantum-infinityAbout ASICS Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning 'A Sound Mind in a Sound Body,' is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 60 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as, other athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. ASICS India currently has 28 stores in 16 cities across Metros, Tier1 & Tier2. ASICS is targeting 6-7 more stores in 2018, raising the store count to 34-35 approx. More details can be found at https://www.asics.com/in/en-in/store-locator.For more information, visit http://www.asics.com/in/en-in.Source: ASICS PWRPWR