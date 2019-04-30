Asitava Sen appointed new CEO of CropLife India

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Asitava Sen has been appointed the new chief executive officer (CEO) of pesticide industry trade association CropLife India. He will replace Brij Uberoi, who has been with the organisation since June 2016. Sen, who has over 25 years of experience in the industry in India and abroad, will oversee the organisation's strategy, outreach to various stakeholders and be an interface for public policy intervention, an official statement said. His expertise is focused around agribusiness and food. Sen has earlier worked as an independent advisor in organisations such as the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the World Economic Forum and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. PTI LUX HRS