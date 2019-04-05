Ask Centre to supervise water supply from Haryana or important areas may be hit: DJB to HC

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has urged the high court here that the Centre be asked to supervise water supply from Haryana to the national capital, saying any reduction in Wazirabad reservoir water level would hit important areas where residences of President, Prime Minister and judges are located. Citing the coming lean season, the DJB has contended that "an imminent water crisis is likely to hit the New Delhi area in the next few weeks owing to the failure of state of Haryana to supply water as required pursuant to orders of the Supreme Court". The Board has contended the issue of water supply assumes importance in the 100 days long lean season till the arrival of monsoon and Haryana ought to strictly comply with the Supreme Court's direction to keep the Wazirabad reservoir full during this period. In its affidavit placed on record before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani, the DJB has contended that the neighbouring state was "showing reluctance" in supplying the minimum required 120 cusec of water to keep the Wazirabad reservoir full at all times, which amounts to disobedience of judicial orders. "As an interim measure, at least for the coming lean season of about 100 days, central government supervision be requested in the matter," it has said in the affidavit. The DJB has claimed that Haryana has about 22,000 cusecs of water available to it from all sources, but still it was reluctant to supply the 120 cusecs required to keep the Wazirabad reservoir full at all times during the lean season till the end of June or till monsoon arrives. A cusec is a unit of flow of water equal to one cubic foot per second. The board has claimed that any reduction in the Wazirabad reservoir's water level would hit the supply to the capital's most important and sensitive areas where residences of the President, Prime Minister and judges as well as various government departments are locatedIt has urged the court to ask the central government to intervene and ensure that Haryana keeps up the water supply as ordered by the apex court.The DJB has also sought directions from the court for immediate take over of the canal and channel systems supplying water to river Yamuna, either by the central government or a neutral central body.Haryana, had earlier in its affidavit, claimed that the raw water supply from it to Delhi never gets affected or reduced even in the lean season.It has also said that Delhi should take urgent steps to reduce its losses which are alleged to be 10 per cent during treatment and 30 per cent after that, as residents of Haryana suffer from dearth of water to ensure the national capital does not.The affidavit by DJB was filed during hearing of a PIL by lawyer S B Tripathi seeking sufficient water supply for the national capital.The high court had earlier asked the Haryana government to ensure that it releases the entire quantity of water required as per the undertaking given by it to the court.Haryana has to release 719 cusecs of water per day into Munak canal and 330 cusecs per day in Delhi Sub Branch Canal, according to the undertaking and earlier court orders. PTI HMP SKV RT