Ask PM what he got in return for helping Ambani under Rafale deal: Rahul

Amethi (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday exhorted the people to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi what he received in return for "giving" Anil Ambani Rs 30,000 crore under the Rafale deal. Addressing a poll meeting in his parliamentary constituency here, Gandhi said, "When the prime minister comes and makes false claims, ask him one question. Why has he has given Rs 30,000 crore to Ambani and what has Ambani done in return for him." Speaking in Tiloi area, he said, "Soon after the Congress comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, a probe will be held in the Rafale deal and the truth will be before everyone...what ex-French president Francois Hollande said and what is in the French defence files will come out...only two persons' names will come out, first Anil Ambani and second Narendra Modi." Asking if anyone has seen chowkidar in front of a farmer or labourer's house, he said that for the past some time, every farmer has been forced to do 'chowkidari' of his agriculture field. "Modiji had stated that he does not want to be made a prime minister but a chowkidar... when his theft has been caught in the Rafale deal, he says 'hum sab chowkidar hain," he claimed. Gandhi also hit out the prime minister over the Goods and Services Tax, saying when the 'Gabbar Singh Tax' was imposed, the money was taken from people and it went to thieves and overseas. "The moment money went out of your pockets, you stopped purchasing and the factories closed down, leading to unemployment... In every 24 hours, 27,000 youths lost their jobs... This is the work of chowkidar," he claimed. The Congress president said after 2019, 33 per cent women will be seen in legislature and government jobs. He promised that recruitment will be initiated for 22 lakh vacant posts and 10 lakh youths will get jobs in Panchayats. Gandhi said that after coming to power, the Congress will see to it that all the people who have been harassed in the past five years are compensated. Addressing an election meeting in Barabanki earlier, he said the Congress will take historic decisions for farmers and bring a separate budget for them. Campaigning for party candidate Tanuj Punia, he alleged that Modi ran a government which helped just 15 people in the last five years. It also took a sudden decision on demonetisation and made the entire country stand in queues, the Congress president alleged. "The BJP conducted surgical strikes on poor people of the country, while we will conduct surgical strikes on poverty. If the Congress is voted to power, it will give 22 lakh jobs to youngsters," he said addressing an election meeting in Prashedpur in Rae Bareli. Gandhi also claimed that 'chowkidaar' has meted out injustice to the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli.Later, the Congress president told reporters, "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi sits for a face-to-face conversation for 15 minutes, everything will be clear." PTI CORR SAB/NAV AAR