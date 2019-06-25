Ask SDMC not to carry out sealing, demolition,in Amar Colony: Jain to Bhure Lal

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday wrote to Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee's member Bhure Lal, seeking his direction to the SDMC to desist from carrying out sealing and demolition in Amar Colony. In a letter to Lal, Jain said the validity of The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011 has been extended till December 31, 2020 by The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2017. The minister said that the tenements in Amar Colony, near Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi enjoy immunity from punitive action like demolition, sealing etc as they existed before 2007. However, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) recently started a drive for sealing properties in the colony purportedly on the directions of the monitoring committee, thereby putting the livelihood of the residents at stake, he stated. "It is, therefore, requested that your personal attention may be bestowed in the matter for issuing necessary directions to the officers of the SDMC for desisting from taking punitive actions like sealing, demolition etc. in respect of the properties in Amar Colony, near Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi," Jain also said. On Monday, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the Urban Affairs Ministry, in a communication to the SDMC on Monday, clarified that the 'C-Type tenements' in Amar Colony are covered under the NCT of Delhi(Special Provisions) Act, 2011 and no punitive action can be carried out there. PTI BUN AAR