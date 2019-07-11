ASM Group Announces Exclusive Rural and Agribusiness Management Courses

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Ex-Chairman of NABARD to structure and manage the curriculum aided by two industry stalwarts to ensure alignment to tomorrow's needs MUMBAI and PUNE, India, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASM IBMR, India's only B-school to offer a curriculum integrated with Harvard Business School Online courses, today announced a two-year full-time Rural and Agribusiness Management course affiliated to Savitribai Phule University and approved by AICTE. The AICTE approved PGDM course and MBA course will be offered at ASM IIBR and ASM IBMR respectively. The course will also be offered in the executive education format at the ASM Executive Education Centre. The courses will have specializations in Finance, Operations and Marketing along with practical training and guidance from leading names in agribusiness. Prakash Bakshi, ex-chairman of NABARD, has designed the curriculum with leading industry stalwarts likely as advisors. The course is probably the only one of its kind in Maharashtra in these areas and among the few across India. Announcing the courses, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group, said, "India's economy continues to be driven by agriculture and the new government has been speaking of structural initiatives to drive growth of this critical sector that provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions of Indians. However, the number of courses focused on these areas and designed by industry experts is less. We are happy to fulfil that gap and I am sure the courses will meet the industry requirements." Explaining the differentiators of the courses, Prakash Bakshi, ex-chairman of NABARD, said, "As I know the sector intimately, one of the big gaps I found has been the availability of industry relevant courses aligned to what is actually needed on the ground. Most courses offered in this area offer theoretical knowledge but miss out grossly on practical inputs that will make students employable. We have extensively engaged industry stalwarts in not only designing the curriculum but we will also involve many of them in its delivery to ensure the students undertaking the course get a real picture and skills required for the needs on the ground. Happy to be back contributing to the agriculture space." About Audyogik Shikshan Mandal (ASM): Established in 1983, the Audyogik Shikshan Mandal (ASM) Group, offers learning options from KG to Ph.D. It has persistently turned out well-rounded professionals, who have gone on to become leaders in their spheres. ASM's IBMR has been consistently ranked amongst the top b-schools in India and is known for its consistent calendar of seminars, conferences, and events that imbues the students with unmatchable industry experience and exposure. It boasts of state-of-the-art infrastructure - Wi-Fi-enabled campuses, sporting facilities, well-stocked libraries, computer centers, and classrooms equipped with the latest in technology. ASM placement cell has a stellar track record - 55,000+ alumni working with top-notch MNCs in India and abroad. Do visit to know more www.asmedu.org. PWRPWR