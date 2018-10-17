Aspect Software Announces Cloud Offering Aspect Via 18.1 With Smarter Omni-channel Automation, Streamlined Performance Insights, Improved Employee Engagement, GDPR Compliance Capabilities

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Latest release enhances dynamic chatbot workflow to improve live and virtual-assisted customer engagementNLU-based intent classification design tools, new priority callback options reduce customer effortStreamlined quality and performance coaching offers improved visibility with performance scorecards, tree views, and reportsClear privacy-by-design and privacy-by-default principles support General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance and data security for both customers and businessesAspect Software, a leading provider of fully integrated customer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service omni-channel solutions, today announced Aspect Via 18.1, the latest version of Aspect's complete customer engagement platform in the cloud. The recent release includes enhanced automated/self-service omni-channel continuity, greater enterprise integration, expanded APIs, greater data privacy, GDPR regulatory compliance features, and more. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675536/Aspect_Software.jpg )With natively designed interaction management, workforce optimization, IVR and digital self-service, Aspect Via 18.1 is unique in supplying a complete set of cloud-based customer service capabilities. Aspect Via's flexibility, and open architecture helps future proof enterprise investment creating the best Total Cost of Ownership in the customer engagement market. Earlier this year, Aspect Via was ranked first in ROI in Ventana Research's 2018 Value Index for Contact Centers in the Cloud report."With every release, we further enhance Aspect Via by not only offering features that cater to perfecting the omni-channel experience, but also by continually improving the operational ease for managing automated and agent assisted interactions, optimizing the workforce, measuring the service experience and streamlining our own customers' user experience," said Mike Bourke, SVP, Product Management, Aspect Software. "Aspect has developers, solution architects and product development specialists around the world, hyper-focused on building the most intelligent, extensible, and easy-to-use customer engagement platform on the market. We believe we've accomplished that goal and more.""Aspect Via is a cloud-based, natively-designed, intelligent, extensible, complete omni-channel customer engagement platform. Delivered on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution helps engage & improve productivity of employees, as well as create seamless interactions with consumers," stated Manish Bajaj, RVP & Managing Director- India & Middle East, Aspect Software. "With features like Intelligent CX webchat or priority inbound callbacks, Aspect Via 18.1 enriches Customer Engagement. With streamlined QM and PM coaching, it seamlessly connects customer conversations to employees. The performance scorecard makes it highly analytic and intelligent. And with 508 compliance updates, it potentially is one of the most legally secured solution on cloud for enterprises. We look forward to bringing it to India market."Recent evaluations of Aspect Via from Ventana Research and Forrester Research show high scores for the customer engagement platform's user experience, customer support, ROI, and architectural underpinnings.Aspect Via 18.1 enhancements include, but are not limited to:Customer Experience: Aspect Via 18.1 allows users to build, test, and deploy natural-language understanding (NLU) chatbots using the full power of CX scripting logic. Companies can offload repetitive questions that agents typically handle using intelligent webchat dialogues with the option to transfer to an agent, allowing customers to interact via their preferred methodEmployee Engagement: Improved linkage between quality management and performance management enhances the coaching workflow and improves interaction scoring and overall employee evaluationCompliance Updates: Aspect Via features 508 compliance updates as well as GDPR information mapping, documentation, and data protection audit supportFor more information about Aspect Via 18.1, click here.About Aspect Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes, systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the customer journey. About Aspect Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes, systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management, workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit http://www.aspect.com/in.