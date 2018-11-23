Aspect Software Named #1 Workforce Management Market Share Leader in North America by Pelorus Associates

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Aspect retains top spot in North America in Pelorus Associates' Workforce Management (WFM) rankings for the 12th consecutive year - Aspect recognized for a reputation of delivering excellent customer care, most complete contact center portfolio in the industry and commitment to technology innovation Aspect Software, a leading provider of fully-integrated consumer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service solutions, announced today that Pelorus Associates, an independent consulting company specializing in the contact center space, has named Aspect Workforce Management (WFM) as the WFM market share leader in North America in its 2018 World Contact Center Workforce Management Systems Market report. Aspect's share of 29.8 percent is the largest of the North America workforce management market. Since Pelorus began tracking WFM market data 12 years ago, Aspect has consistently held a top market share ranking for the North American market. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675536/Aspect_Software.jpg )"Aspect offers the most diverse set of solutions in the contact center industry and maintains one of the largest and most comprehensive service and support organizations of any vendor," said Dick Bucci, Founder and Chief Analyst, Pelorus Associates. "Only Aspect has native solutions for virtually every core application required in the modern contact center. Aspect leaders recognized that by tightly integrating these applications into a complete suite, delivered within a flexible and economical architecture, they could bring to the marketplace products unmatched by other WFO vendors."Aspect has retained its market share leadership due to the company's ongoing technological innovation, success of the product portfolio and reputation for exceptional customer care. Pelorus also highlighted that Aspect WFM software can be tailored to unique customer needs, sports a modern user interface and is available in numerous deployment models, from on-premises to private and public cloud environments."From introducing the industry's first workforce management solution in 1973 to developing an AI-driven intelligent assistant for workforce management, Aspect has consistently recognized key emerging technologies that would help our customers deliver truly exceptional workforce solutions. By engaging customers, employees and contractors, Aspect has been able to maintain our leadership position for so many years," said Mike Bourke, SVP, Product Management, Aspect Software. "Newly added features address how the gig economy is changing the way agents work and companies hire. By weaving the power of AI throughout the management of our workforce solutions, Aspect will continue to help our customers address the challenges they will face as the market evolves.""Aspect has a large customer base in India that spans across industries. While we are proud of our leadership position in Interaction Management, especially outbound, Workforce Management solution is witnessing a high demand from enterprises and we have executed multiple new projects in India in the last 6-12 months. With Aspect WFO (Workforce Optimization) suite that covers Workforce, quality & performance management, we are set to deliver more engaged agents, higher quality customer interactions and improved customer experience, all at a lower operating cost," commented Manish Bajaj, RVP & Managing Director- India and Middle East, Aspect Software.To learn more about Aspect WFM, please visit: https://www.aspect.com/in/solutions/workforce-optimization/workforce-management-softwareAbout AspectAspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes, systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management, workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit http://www.aspect.com/in .Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectIndia Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.Aspect and the Aspect logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Aspect Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. Source: Aspect Software PWRPWR