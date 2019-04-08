Aspirations of Delhiites will be fulfilled: Manoj Tiwari on BJP manifesto

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The aspirations of the people in the national capital will be fulfilled and traders of the city will be benefitted by the BJP poll manifesto which was released Monday, the party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said.Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP on Monday made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years and making India the third-largest economy globally by 2030.Tiwari highlighted his party's poll promises for traders who have been hit by the sealing drive undertaken by BJP-run civic bodies in the national capital under the guidance of a Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee."All the small GST-registered traders will get accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh. Traders Credit Card would be brought in for registered traders like the Kisan Credit Card for farmers," he said.He also mentioned BJP's promise of pension to small traders and a national trade commission, among other pledges made in the manifesto.In the last five years, the country has progressed under the "able leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all) and crores of families have been benefited by this government, Tiwari asserted. PTI VIT NSD