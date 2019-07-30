Assam flood situation improving

Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam, where 86 people have died in the current wave of deluge, improved considerably on Tuesday as water levels in all major rivers started receding and no death was reported in the past 24 hours.Assam State Disaster Management Authority said 864 villages of 13 districts are now affected by floods. The districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar.Altogether 417 relief camps are operational with 30,925 inmates, ASDMA said.Thought the water level has started receding, the rivers still flowing above the danger level are the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and the Kushiara at Karimganj.On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.The Duliajan-Numaligarh Pipeline Ltd and the IAS Officers' Wives Association also handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively to the relief fund. PTI DG NN ABHABHABH