Assam flood situation improving; toll climbs to 90

Guwahati, Aug 4 (PTI) Flood in Assam claimed onemore life on Sunday, pushing the toll to 90, even as theoverall situation improved considerably.Nearly 88,000 people remain affected by the deluge in10 of the 33 districts of the state, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).Till Saturday, around 1.22 lakh people were affected in the 10 flood-battered districts.The fresh casualty was reported from Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, the ASDMA said.Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 46,000 people being affected, it said.The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark atNimatighat in Jorhat, the Dikhow at Sivasagar town, the Desangat Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh inGolaghat and the Kushiyara at Karimganj town.Currently, 147 villages are under water and 16,890.50 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.At present, 25 relief camps and distribution centres are operational in six districts with 3,247 inmates, it said. PTI TR MM DPB