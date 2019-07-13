Assam flood toll rises to seven; 14 lakh hit in 25 districts

Guwahati, Jul 13 (PTI) The flood situation in Assamcontinued to deteriorate Saturday with one more person losing his life, taking the toll to seven, as over 14 lakh peoplewere affected by the deluge across 25 districts of the state. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the latest flood situation in the state. Sonowal said 24x7 flood control rooms have been activated across the districts and that he is monitoring thesituation personally. Meanwhile, Shah assured all help from the Centre to the north eastern state and asked the Assam government to ensure all-out efforts to provide relief to the flood-affected. According to the daily flood report of the Assam StateDisaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person was killed at Sissibargaon in Dhemaji district.With this, the total number of persons who lost theirlives in flood-related incidents in the state this year has gone up to seven. At present, over 14.06 lakh persons have been affected by the floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur,Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon,Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cacha and West Karbi Anglong districts, the ASDMA said. Barpeta is the worst hit with 5.22 lakh people suffering, followed by Dhemaji (1.38 lakh people) and Morigaon (nearly 95,000 persons). Till Friday, around 8.7 lakh people were affected by the deluge in 21 districts of the state.The NDRF and SDRF have rescued 848 persons in the last 24 hours across the state, while 4,476.74 quintals of rice,dal, salt and 7,907.11 litres of mustard oil have been distributed along with tarpaulin, water pouches and otheressential items. Currently, the Brahmaputra at Guwahati, Nimatighat inJorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara and Dhubri towns, whilethe Barak at AP Ghat in Cachar and Badarpurghat in Karimganj are flowing above the danger mark.The ASDMA report said at present, 2,168 villages are under water and 51,752 hectares of crop areas have beendamaged. It said authorities are running 234 relief camps anddistribution centres in 21 districts where 20,047 people have taken shelter. Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and otherinfrastructure have been hit at various places in Lakhimpur,Jorhat, Kamrup, Barpeta, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Hojai, Darrang,Biswanath, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Dhubri, Majuli,Sivasagar, West Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi, Golaghat andBongaigaon districts. Massive erosion has been reported at several places of Chirang, Barpeta, Sonitpur and Bongaigaon districts, the report added. Meanwhile, heavy rains have damaged train tracks inLumding-Badarpur hill section under the Lumding Division ofNortheast Frontier Railway, prompting the authorities to cancel a number of trains in the area."The repair work has already started on a war footing and senior railway officers are camping at the site, monitoring the restoration work. But, heavy rain is continuing in the area, making the soil loose."It is expected that the restoration work will be completed by July 16 if the weather condition does notdeteriorate further," NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said. PTI TR RBT SRY