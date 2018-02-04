Assam govt, Ola sign MoU for river taxi service in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) The Assam government and cab aggregator Ola today entered into a memorandum of understanding to pilot an app-based river taxi service in Guwahati.

The river taxis will be a machine-operated boats, which is touted to be faster and safer than conventional ones.

Ola will pilot the high-speed taxis on Lachit Ghat and Machkhowa in Guwahati to North Guwahati across the river, bringing the commute time down by two to five minutes from 45 minutes by road.

Another MoU was signed between IIT-Guwahati and Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT) on technology transfer in the domain of medical technologies, at the summit.

The partnership would enable the research outcomes of the two institutes in the form of prototype, materials, ideation and intellectual property to reach out to the industry, through an e-auction portal set up by KIHT. PTI ESB DG TR RBT