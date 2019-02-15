Assam police arrests 2 from disputed Meghalaya border area

Shillong, Feb 14 (PTI) The long-standing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya came to the fore again at the Langpih area on Thursday when the Assam police allegedly stopped the employees of a company working for electrification in a nearby village and arrested two persons.This led to a clash between the villagers and the Assam police personnel, West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) BJ Laloo said.There was no confirmation about the incident from the Assam Police, a report from Guwahati said.Langpih has been a bone of contention between the two north-eastern neighbours. Meghalaya claims it to be part of West Khasi Hills district, while Assam asserts that it falls under its Kamrup (Rural) district.Laloo said the incident took place at Umwali village, near Langpih, after the workers of the private company had gone there for electrification work.He added that the Assam police personnel reached there to stop the work and arrested two persons."This led the locals to protest. They started pelting stones at the policemen, who had to resort to a lathi-charge," Laloo said.A few persons were reportedly injured in the lathi-charge, he said, adding that further details were awaited.The SP said the Langpih police station in-charge and the SDPO of Mawshynrut were asked to reach the village and submit a report on the incident.In 2010, four Khasi villagers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing at Langpih.It is one of the 12 disputed areas along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border. PTI JOP ESB NN RC