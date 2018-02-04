Assam to invest Rs 2,250 cr in developing waterways: Minister

Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) Assam Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today said the state government will invest Rs 2,250 crore in developing waterways.

"The World Bank is offering Rs 1,000 crore and the Ministry of Shipping has also sanctioned Rs 1,250 crore. Thus a total of Rs 2,250 crore is ready for investment in developing the waterways in Assam," Patowary said at the Global Investment Summit here.

"Assam has huge potential in river transport through two national waterways in the state, namely the Barak and the Brahmaputra. The Inland Waterways Authority of India has already initiated the necessary process for dredging Brahmaputra and Barak," he said.

Besides, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 250 crore to Bangladesh for dredging some parts of the Brahmaputra and the Barak, falling in the neighbouring country.

Patowary added that Central government has also sanctioned six modern ports on the banks of the Brahmaputra and 56 modern jetties, which will start services very soon.