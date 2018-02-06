Assam to set up dedicated agency for business, investments

Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) Assam government would soon set up a new agency to look into all aspects of business and investment in the state.

Following the conclusion of the two-day Global Investors Summit-Advantage Assam, which witnessed the signing of "200 MoUs worth Rs one lakh crore", it has been decided to set up the Invest Assam, an official release said here today.

Assam Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia held a review meeting of the Industries and Commerce Department yesterday to assess all aspects of the summit, and asked senior officials of the department to chalk out the future course of action for speedy execution of the MoUs.

"The end of the summit marks the beginning of a new chapter in the states economy. We must tap the immense possibility that came out from the commitments of the captains of the industry and investors in the summit," he added. PTI DG RBT