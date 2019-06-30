Assault case: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya released on bail

Indore, Jun 30 (PTI) BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, whowas arrested four days ago for assaulting a civic official here in Madhya Pradesh with a cricket bat, was released from a local jail on Sunday morning. He was released after his bail order from a court in Bhopal reached Indore.The Bhopal-based court of additional sessions judgeSuresh Singh on Saturday granted bail to the MLA, who is sonof BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in the case ofassault and in an earlier case where he was accused of staging an illegal protest.He was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in the othercase.Akash Vijayvargiya (34), a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV camerasassaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with acricket bat last Wednesday while opposing demolition of adilapidated house.A magistrate's court here had sent him in judicial custody till July 11 after his arrest, denying him bail. PTIHWP LAL ADU VT GK DVDV