Assault on businessman by ex-MP in jail: SC to consider UP govt's report on April 23

New Delhi, April 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday said it will consider on April 23 the report submitted by Uttar Pradesh government on the kidnapping and assault of a businessman allegedly by former MP Atiq Ahmed in a UP jail. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae, that the report filed by the state government indicates that the businessman was kidnapped by Ahmed. Hansaria said it has been found in the report that CCTVs of the jail complex were not working at the relevant time and jail manual was not followed. "We will consider the report on the next date of hearing on April 23," the bench said. The Uttar Pradesh administration had recently raided the Deoria jail where Ahmed was lodged after real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal filed an FIR on December 28, 2018 alleging that he was kidnapped from Lucknow and taken to the prison where he was assaulted by the jailed don and his aides and was forced to transfer his business to them. Lucknow-based realtor Jaiswal had alleged that he was tortured and forced to transfer five of his firms in the names of the former lawmaker and his jailed son.